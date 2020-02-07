1. Vendulka at Boardwalk Social

The city's newest venue is ramping up its entertainment offerings, with rising star Vendulka performing live tonight. This singer-songwriter is a two-time National Busking Champion and is garnering rave reviews. More info here.



2. Let's Get Pickled at Vivaldi's

Featuring a collaboration with Wolf Lane Distillery, this popular soiree features fine food, drinks and fun. More info here.

3. The Sweet Divine performing at CC's Bar and Grill: More info here.

4. Luisa Manea - Sea of Faces exhibition: More info here.

5. Chinese New Year Lantern Festival

The Lantern Festival will see revellers join together to create a sea of wishing lanterns for an unforgettable spectacle, with Lion & Dragon performers, music performances and the chance to write your new year wish on the lanterns provided. More info here.



6. CommUNITY Conversations with Cr Max O'Halloran and candidate Amy Eden: More info here.

7. Bobby Maguire live on the Nemo Van

Much loved singer-songwriter Bobby Maguire will perform live in the heart of Cairns CBD - just outside The Cotton Club - atop the now famous Nemo Van. Chill out on bean bags, grab a happy hour special and soak up the summer vibes. More info here.

8. New menu launch at Laneway Green

One of our fave spots is celebrating its refurbished laneway space and some new offerings of craft beer, cocktails, boutique spirits, natural wines and charcuterie boards. Plus, they now have a roof! More info here.