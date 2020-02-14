1. Ollie's Italian - San Valentines Lunch

Share the love this Valentine's Day and let the Ollie's chefs be your Cupid and customise your lunch menu. With amore they will guide you through the most romantic Italian experience. Choose from three incredible menus from $55 per person. Book here.



2. C'est Bon - Parisian soirée at home

Forget about Paris - organising flights, renewing your passport, jet lag! The true French experience is here on your doorstep, right down to the Eiffel Tower replica on the roof. Joins the C'est Bon team for dinner and choose one of the two sittings at 6pm or 8.30pm and indulge in the sharing lovebird menu simply called Je t’aime. More info here.

3. Tastey Beats N Treats at Ten One Twenty: More info.

4. The Chambers - All you need is love... and food!

Lots of food! Relax at The Chambers for the most romantic day of the year. They have organised the perfect menu for sharing with a complimentary glass of sparkling on arrival. Book online or call 4041 7302.



5. Cazalys Cairns - Seafood tower for 2... say no more

Cazaly's romantic Valentine's dinner includes prawns, oysters, calamari, scallops and crumbed fish followed by a chocolate parfait to share. Bookings are essential. Find out more here.



6. Boardwalk Social - Can't put a price on love

Bring your special so-and-so to the hottest new venue in Cairns, Boardwalk Social. You'll get a bubbly reason why! Buy a bottle of Moet Chandon or Moet Chandon Ice and receive a dessert plate to share. Sounds fab, right! No need to book, just pop on by. The bubbles will be on ice and dessert extra sweet, waiting for your arrival. More info here.

7. Beer My Valentine at Hemingway's Brewery Cairns: More info.

8. Vivaldis Restaurant Valentine's dinner

Romantic setting with a birds-eye view over Fogarty park, surrounded by fairy lights, enjoy a quiet and intimate atmosphere. Vivaldis restaurant has it all. Check out their 4-course menu. Very limited availability left. More info here.