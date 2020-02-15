Emergency services were called on to extinguish a boat fire on the waters of Trinity Inlet this morning.
Scroll down to see the footage and pic gallery
A small boat caught fire on the water near the sugar terminal at Portsmith at around 11.30am.
Queensland Police and firies were on scene as dozens of onlookers watched the incident unfold.
Police were forced to evacuate the area amid concerns over toxic smoke from the fire. It's not known what caused the fire, with emergency crews quickly bringing it under control.