How good are the Cairns Taipans?

Forget coronavirus, youth crime and council elections for just a moment - the Taipans are the headline news we need right now.

CQUniversity Associate Vice Chancellor Jodie Duignan-George said the club has had an "inspiring" impact on the community.

"Whether or not the CQUniversity Cairns Taipans achieve the ultimate success this season, the impact of this season will never be forgotten," she said.

And the stats off the court show the community agrees, in a big way. More tickets were sold to Taipans games than state capital city rivals Brisbane, while more than 500 people have already signed up for 2020/21 membership tickets for next season.