1. Because Fashion

On trend fashion, great hair and a good supply of champagne. Need we say more? The team at Tokunai Hair are back with their must-attend fashion show. More info here.

2. FFA Cup - Edge Hill vs Mareeba at Tiger Park: More info here.

3. Phat Love at Laneway Green

Think funkadelic hip hop meets great food and drinks, and you get Phat Love at Laneway Green. Local music doesn't get much better than this, with support Antics, Rydakule and DJ VIX. Event details here.

4. Paramour Cabaret 5 Year Anniversary Party: More info here.

5. Ocean Film Festival World Tour at Cairns Performing Arts Centre

Designed to mesmerise and enthral, the Ocean Film Festival World Tour is a 3 hour celebration of our oceans comprised of sublime footage taken above and below the water’s surface. More info here.

6. Davy Simony with Gabe Burdulis (USA) at Elixir Music Bar: Check the details here.

7. Vivien Aisi Duo at Pachamama by Crystalbrook: More info here

8. Cairns On A Fork - Mini Fork at Stratford Soccer Club

Unfortunately the planned bushfire fundraiser event by Cairns on a Fork has been cancelled, but the team are putting on a 'mini-fork' to thank their foodie fans. Event details here.

9. Russell Harris solo and DJ Midge at Rocco by Crystalbrook: Flynn Hotel