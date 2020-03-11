Authorities have confirmed five people have died in a light plane crash near Lockhart River.

Four Cairns-based State Government employees and the pilot were killed in the crash involving a 10-seater twin engine charter plane this morning.

It is understood the plane made at least two unsuccessful attempts to land at Lockhart River airstrip and crashed in an area to the east of the airstrip. The Cape York coast is currently experiencing widespread rainfall and wind gusts associated with the expected development of a tropical system in the Coral Sea.

At about 11:30am the Queensland Police Service and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) conducted a coordinated joint search for a missing light aircraft near the Cape York community.

AMSA tasked two rescue helicopters from Cairns and Horn Island and AMSA's Challenger Search and Rescue jet from Cairns to the location.



Emergency services located the wreckage of a plane at about 1:20pm on a beach in an easterly direction of the Lockhart River Airstrip.

