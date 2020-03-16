Senator Susan McDonald has become the second Queensland politician - and the third person in North Queensland - to test positive for coronavirus.

Senator McDonald issued a short statement this afternoon announcing the diagnosis, just days after fellow LNP politician Peter Dutton confirmed he had contracted COVID-19.

It comes after two men - one from Townsville and another south of Mt Isa - tested positive for the virus in the past 48 hours.

“On Friday evening I began feeling unwell with a sore throat and a mild temperature, so I went to the Townsville Base Hospital Emergency Department to be tested for coronavirus before returning home, where I have been in self-isolation since that time," Senator McDonald said.

“Unfortunately the test has today come back positive and I have now been admitted to hospital, where I will remain under the direction of Queensland Health."

MORE TO COME...