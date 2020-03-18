Under normal operations, the Cairns ICU facility can become so overloaded that ICU patients are occasionally transferred to Townsville Hospital's ICU, with just 5% of ICU patients considered "planned admissions".

A large percentage arrive in ICU from the Emergency Department, with a patient mix ranging from critical influenza cases to car crash victims, along with tropical infectious diseases and even the occasional near-fatal snake bite.

Patients from Papua New Guinea, the Torres Strait, Cape York are treated in the ICU, along with residents from Cairns, the Tablelands and other towns in Far North Queensland.

The hospital's preparations to treat coronavirus patients includes how staff will 'juggle' the range of other non-coronavirus patients requiring ICU treatment.

'WE COPE BECAUSE WE HAVE TO COPE'

In January this year, speaking before the coronavirus pandemic, Cairns Hospital's ICU director Dr Drew Wenck told News Corp that influenza was "by far" the biggest contributor to high patient numbers in 2018-19:

“A typical stay in ICU is around two days depending on how sick they are, but the longest can be up to two weeks," Dr Wenck said.

“At the end of the day, we cope because we have to cope. There’s no other intensive care unit in the city. It’s just us.”

“Gone are the days of someone coming into the hospital overnight for a tune-up.

"You’ve got to be really sick to get into hospital these days and then we discharge you as quick as we can to make room for the next patient."

700 PATIENTS MAY REQUIRE ICU TREATMENT

If Queensland Health modelling proves correct, up to 14,000 people in Far North Queensland will require assistance of some kind from the health system over the next six months.

An estimated 5% of those 14,000 people may require intensive care treatment - about 700 people on top of the 1000+ patients who require ICU treatment in any given year.

LISTEN TO ADVICE FROM HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

Pharmacy Guild Queensland President and Alive Pharmacy chain co-owner Trent Twomey told Tropic Now that people need to remain calm and follow the advice of health professionals and authorities.

Mr Twomey said anyone experiencing non-emergency symptoms similar to the common cold must not leave their homes to seek assistance, and instead call their local pharmacy, GP or hospital for advice and help first.

"People need to be reminded that COVID-19 is a variant of the common cold - it's not a variant of influenza, which means 80% of people who contract coronavirus will experience mild and moderate symptoms," he said.

"If you are sick enough to need medical intervention, do not leave your home - instead you need to call for help and ask for further directions and assistance."