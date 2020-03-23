UPDATE 24/3/20: A sixth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Cairns, with tonight's Queensland Health tally revealing the new case.

Tropic Now is seeking non-identifying details from Queensland Health, such as the gender, age and current condition of the new patient.

EARLIER 22/3/20:

Three people in Cairns who recently returned from the United States are believed to be the latest positive tests for COVID-19 in the city.

Tropic Now understands the group of three returned a positive test result this morning.

Queensland Health do not comment on individual cases, and there is often a delay in reporting confirmed cases in its daily tally.

Tropic Now's exclusive report yesterday on the city's second COVID-19 case was confirmed more than 24 hours later in today's Queensland Health tally.

Today's new cases are expected to be included in tomorrow's official tally.

Queensland has recorded its highest spike in new cases, with official figures revealing 60 new cases today, taking the state's total to 319.

MORE TO COME...