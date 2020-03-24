UPDATE 3:30PM MARCH 24: Woree State School has just updated parents and carers, writing in an email that:

a teacher from the school has been cleared with a negative test result

a staff member from outside school hours care service is "observing a period of isolation after contact with a suspected but unconfirmed case".

EARLIER:

Two staff members from Woree State School have been placed in self-isolation while awaiting test results for COVID-19.

Principal Terry Davidson wrote to parents and carers late yesterday informing them that a member of the school's Out of School Hours Care has been advised by doctors to self-isolate.

A second person employed by the school is also in self-isolation, awaiting test results for coronavirus.

Mrs Davidson said she would update parents and carers if either of the staff members return a positive result.

Tropic Now understands many parents have removed their children from the school as a result of yesterday's notice.

It comes just days after two students at Freshwater State School were forced to stay home and self-isolate after they went to school following a trip on a cruise ship where a case of coronavirus was confirmed.

The Queensland Teacher's Union is due to meet with the State Government to demand all schools close from tomorrow.

But Treasurer Jackie Trad this morning told ABC Radio: “It is not the view of medical experts that schools should be closed at this point in time."

MORE TO COME...