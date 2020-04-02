×
    • Quirky

    Staff writers

    Email Staff writers

    Expectation v reality: Areas of your life self isolation has taken its toll

    'It's an opportunity to stop and smell the roses,' the optimists say. 'Quality family time is now achievable. We're all in this together.'

    Perhaps you were actually looking forward to being confined to your home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic...

    But as we're all beginning to find out, the reality is not quite what we'd been expecting.

    Here's Tropic Now's wry lockdown list, illustrating what's really going on behind closed doors 

    1. Work

    Expectation for online meetings:

     

    Reality:

     

    And then:

    2. Education

    Expectation for home schooling:

     

    Reality:

    3. Relationship

    Expectation:

     

    Reality:

     

    If you're single, it's even worse:

    4. Appearance

    Expectation:

     

    Reality:

     

    The kids aren't immune, either:

    5. Entertainment

    Expectation:

     

    Reality:

     

    Combined with:

     

    Oh, and while we're speaking about Tiger King:

    6. Health

    Expectation:

     

    Reality:

    7. Time Management

    Expectation:

     

    Reality:

    8. Organisation

    Expectation:

     

    Reality:

    9. House pride

    Expectation:

     

    Reality:

    Got a funny meme or had a crazy experience you think we should add to our list? Contact us here and let us know!

