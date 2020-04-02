More Cairns flights added to COVID-19 alert list

A total of seven flights that landed in Cairns have had people onboard who’ve tested positive to the virus.

They include:

QF922 Qantas from Sydney to Cairns on 22-Mar-20. Further information pending on rows most at risk.

QF702 Qantas from Melbourne to Cairns on 22-Mar-20. Further information pending on rows most at risk.

EK5702 Emirates from Melbourne to Cairns on 22-Mar-20. Further information pending on rows most at risk.

QF1760 Qantas from Brisbane to Cairns on 20-Mar-20. Further information pending on rows most at risk.

QF780 Qantas from Brisbane to Cairns on 19-Mar-20. Further information pending on rows most at risk.

JQ954 Jetstar from Sydney to Cairns on 19-Mar-20. Rows 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 most at risk.

QF922 Qantas from Sydney to Cairns on 18-Mar-20. Further information pending on rows most at risk.

Queensland Health says only people sitting in the same row, the two rows in front or the two rows behind a confirmed case are deemed a ‘close contact’ and are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

However, for most flights, the row numbers of confirmed cases are yet to be revealed.

If any passengers become unwell, they’re being told to contact their GP or call 13HEALTH (13 43 25 84) immediately.

The flights were domestic and arrived before midnight on March 25th, so travellers haven’t been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Health Minister Steven Miles says a total of 1,432 people are now in quarantine in the Cairns region.