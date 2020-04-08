TROPIC NOW's guide to surviving Covid-19 isolation with children
We get it. As parents ourselves, we know it's tough having children cooped up in the house all day during this unprecedented period of self-isolation. If you're also working from home, hats off to you.
At Tropic Now, we want to lend a hand, so we've put together a handy little list of children's activities.
The biggest bonus (apart from saving the sanity of both you and your children) is that many of these activities also support local businesses doing it tough.
1. Join live streamed tours from Wildlife Habitat Port Douglas, Rainforestation, the Australian Butterfly Sanctuary and Cairns Zoom.
2. Take part in Great Barrier Reef Legacy's colouring competition.
3. Go camping in the backyard.
4. Contribute to Cairns Museum’s Covid Cairns project, which is seeking records of your experiences during this historical event.
5. Crafts and other activities from All Kids Network.
6. See what’s happening behind the scenes at Hartley's Crocodile Adventures.
7. Build our city’s historical and iconic structures with Cairns Minecraft
8. Have a backyard picnic.
9. Join the Drum and Dance Cairns community board to get involved with zoom percussion sessions.
10. Download Cairns Aquarium’s educational resources.
11. Stream Cockatours' live ecology talks
12. Recipes, games and other activities from Highlights Kids.
13. Check in with Biopixel and Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef’s live marine life trackers.
14. Join an online dance class through Strictly Street Salsa Cairns, Cairns Latin Dance Club, Backstreet Dance Studio, Zumba with Camile, Cairns Bellydance or the many other local dance studios who’ve moved to zoom.
15. Daily drawing lessons with Mo Willems, the author of ‘Don’t let the Pigeon Stay up Late.’
16. Listen to astronauts read stories from space.
17. Dedicate some garden space to each child and help them choose plants and grow them.
18. Download a digital photography workshop for children.
19. Play dress-ups!