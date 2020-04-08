TROPIC NOW's guide to surviving Covid-19 isolation with children

We get it. As parents ourselves, we know it's tough having children cooped up in the house all day during this unprecedented period of self-isolation. If you're also working from home, hats off to you.

At Tropic Now, we want to lend a hand, so we've put together a handy little list of children's activities.

The biggest bonus (apart from saving the sanity of both you and your children) is that many of these activities also support local businesses doing it tough.