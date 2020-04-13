Construction of Botanica Lifestyle Resort begins
In a rare good news story for the Cairns region during the Covid-19 pandemic, construction
has begun on a $90-million lifestyle resort.
Botanica Lifestyle Resort for the over 50s is full steam ahead at Caravonica.
Botanica Property Group director Robert Wallace told Tropic Now the first two display homes are scheduled for completion in just a few months.
“We have both our builders and civil contractors onsite working simultaneously,” he said.
“Our plan is to launch the new displays in June.
“It’s definitely a significant milestone for us and we have already received an overwhelming positive response from the community, we can’t wait to start showing people through.
“We’ll keep them for a couple of years as display homes but ultimately, people will move into them.”
16 of the 24 homes in the first stage of the project have already been sold.
Seven home designs are available with two façade options for each.
The resort will also be catering for RV owners and the gated community is perfect for the lock and leave lifestyle.
Mr Wallace said the phone has been running hot in recent weeks.
“Now with everyone home, they’re considering what their next step might be and Botanica provides the perfect blend of a strong sense of community, added security and five-star facilities,” he said.
“The inquiries have actually picked up.”
Operating as a land lease community, residents are exempt from entrance fees, exit fees, stamp duty, strata levies and council rates.
They also keep 100% of all capital gains by owning their home outright and paying a weekly site fee.
If eligible, residents may receive government rent assistance for a significant portion of their site fees.
The Botanica team also plans to deliver over 15 hectares of public parkland on completion of the project.
“The important thing right now is we’re continuing to push on and keep people employed,” Mr Wallace said.
“Covid-19 will come and pass.
“We’re hoping we’ll actually come out stronger.”