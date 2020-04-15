Elite Executive column: the importance of being positive

Of course, there are circumstances out of our control that can cause worry and distress: natural disasters, unexpected death, financial security and at the moment; a pandemic.

Yes, even though these events are out of our control, we DO have control over our reaction. Our reality equals our thoughts.



I am a firm believer that attitude is everything. Maintaining a positive outlook is essential during times of crisis.

For example, rather than focusing on things that ‘may happen’ have a look at the good things already in your life. Today. Be grateful for it.

The benefits of staying positive through uncertainty are not just about feeling better - they will impact the outcome. You will be better able to seek support from others when you remain positive, as people tend to gravitate towards positive people.



So, what can we do to stay strong and keep positive? Here are some ideas which may help:



TAKE A MOMENT

Reflect on things that you are grateful for. This is a powerful tonic for your mood. Take the time to write down three things that you are grateful for at the end of each day. We all have at least three things to be grateful for – health, roof over our head, food on the table, good friends, etc.