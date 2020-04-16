TROPIC NOW REGIONAL HISTORY: The outbreak of Spanish flu in Cairns

At the beginning of 1919, Spanish Influenza had already wiped out millions of people across the northern hemisphere and had just made its presence felt in Far North Queensland.

In February, the Cairns Post reported that Thursday Island was initially worst hit.

“A few cases had been reported from Cairns including three Japanese and one or two whites,” the article said.

“Reports from Thursday Island stated that three white residents and 23 coloured persons had died.”

With servicemen and women returning from WWI and overseas ships constantly coming and going from the Cairns Wharf, local authorities were expecting a serious outbreak in the city.

OUTBREAK PREPARATION

As the first cases were being reported, the Townsville Daily Bulletin detailed the precautions that were planned, including an entire city clean-up focusing on street drains and dust.

Authorities were also trying to resolve a shortfall of vaccines, however perhaps most interestingly, were stocking up on inhalation chambers, which were thought to steam clean the lungs by dishing out a dose of zinc sulphate.

“A full supply of atomisers has been ordered from the south, and pending their arrival, others are being made in the district, in case the need for them should arise before the supplies ordered from the south can be available,” the article said.

“These atomisers are for use in the inhalation chambers, and in all probability will be required only at hospitals, where those attending patients would need their use periodically.

“Should a case of the epidemic be discovered in any premises in the town, the patient will be removed to the isolation ward at the General Hospital and the premises at once quarantined.