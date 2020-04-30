Want some of that luxe Crystalbrook style in your own home? Learn how to brew the perfect kombucha or make a killer pumpkin hummus? Keep the kids entertained during the iso-lockdown?

With its hotel operations on hold during the coronavirus crisis, Crystalbrook Collection has launched #AtHomeWithCrystalbrook to bring a little bit of "Crystalbrook flavour into your own home".

The initiative features live and pre-recorded content from the At Home With Crystalbrook hub to inspire, educate and entertain.

From poolside yoga in Cairns to décor tips in Sydney and rainforest walks in Byron Bay, #AtHomeWithCrystalbrook will feature inspiration and tips from across the hotel group's portfolio.

Recipes and cocktail mixes from Crystalbrook's restaurants such as Paper Crane and Rocco will also be featured in the series, while virtual fitness classes will be led by Alexz Parvi, owner of Byron Bay’s cult favourite studio Hustl, along with barre classes from Riley.