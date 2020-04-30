Want some of that luxe Crystalbrook style in your own home? Learn how to brew the perfect kombucha or make a killer pumpkin hummus? Keep the kids entertained during the iso-lockdown?
With its hotel operations on hold during the coronavirus crisis, Crystalbrook Collection has launched #AtHomeWithCrystalbrook to bring a little bit of "Crystalbrook flavour into your own home".
The initiative features live and pre-recorded content from the At Home With Crystalbrook hub to inspire, educate and entertain.
From poolside yoga in Cairns to décor tips in Sydney and rainforest walks in Byron Bay, #AtHomeWithCrystalbrook will feature inspiration and tips from across the hotel group's portfolio.
Recipes and cocktail mixes from Crystalbrook's restaurants such as Paper Crane and Rocco will also be featured in the series, while virtual fitness classes will be led by Alexz Parvi, owner of Byron Bay’s cult favourite studio Hustl, along with barre classes from Riley.
To keep children entertained, the Crystalbrook Earth Kids progam will feature educational content supporting Crystalbrook Collection’s approach to sustainability and responsible luxury.
The program encourages children to "foster a deeper appreciation for the environment both from home and in the wider world".
Crystalbrook Earth Kids includes how-to content on building your own bee hotel, building your own compost system using recycled materials and lessons on renewable energy, teaching kids how to build their own wind turbine or at-home rain gauge.
For the little chefs, kids’ cooking classes will also be available, showing how to use local produce to make a healthy picnic lunch that can be shared with the whole family.
Click here to access the At Home With Crystalbrook hub, while Crystalbrook Earth Kids can be found here.
For your chance to win a Crystalbrook Care Kit filled with some of the hotels’ signature amenities, valued at over $180, simply snap a pic and share to Facebook or Instagram, tagging @crystalbrookcollection and #AtHomeWithCrystalbrook. A new winner will be announced each Friday.