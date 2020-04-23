The secret to their success?

According to Felicity, it’s their unparalleled ability to work closely with clients and turn their visions and dreams into reality.

“Whether it’s a renovation or a new build, it has to be tailored to your lifestyle and your land and we’re more than happy to share the knowledge we’ve acquired over the years,” Felicity said.

“Feeling comfortable with your builder is an important part of the process.

"You not only want to know that your builder has the right qualifications and experience, but you also want reassurance that they care about your project as much as you do.

"We never forget how stressful the construction process can be.”

Among their proudest accomplishments is winning the Master Builders Queensland Sustainable Home of the Year in 2011.

The Myola house features 100-year-old timbers salvaged from the demolition of the original Walsh River bridge.

However, it was the building’s energy efficiency which really stood out.

“Energy efficiency was the focus of the home and after construction it was awarded a 10-star energy efficiency certification,” Karl said.

“We were able to maximise airflow and cross ventilation to capture cool breezes so there was no need for electrical cooling.”

The couple is also community minded, counting its work on the Autism Queensland Early Learning Centre in Edmonton as one of its other great achievements.

“In collaboration with suppliers and trades we raised $250,000 for the centre,“ Karl said.

“We were able to build two new classrooms and offices, adding much-needed services.”