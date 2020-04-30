Head judge Paul Jackson said the Gin Guide Awards were an independent, global celebration of the "historic, diverse and growing gin industry".

Coming less than a year since the launch of the distillery, Wolf Lane Distillery's Darren Barber described the awards as a humbling accolade to win "not just one, but two awards in the Gin Guide Awards.

"Our Navy Strength Gin really represents what our gin is all about, celebrating the tropics and the beautiful Far North Queensland region in which our distillery is situated," he said.

“Our gin is made from start to finish in our little distillery based in Cairns, while using as many local botanicals as possible, including locally grown ruby grapefruit, ginger, limes and mangoes.”