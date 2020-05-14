Domestic tourism and prolonged government support will be crucial for Cairns as the city reels from the impact of COVID-19.

A new report presented to Cairns Regional Council paints a grim picture, highlighting an expected $1 billion hit to the local economy this year alone.

The report found that nine out of 10 local businesses were impacted as a result of the pandemic.

Governments will need to step in and deliver specific support for Cairns - including extending the JobKeeper program beyond the current six month timeline - as the harsh reality of the long road to recovery starts sinking in.

Mayor Bob Manning said the tourism industry had been “decimated”.

“As a community we have been tested before, by the pilot strike, the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) and natural disasters like cyclones,” he said.

“We just need some government assistance and we will do what we have done time and again, we will bounce back stronger than before.”