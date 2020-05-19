The Far North Queensland tourism industry will be decimated if interstate borders remain closed until September.

That's the dire reality facing local operators after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said September was the most likely timeframe for opening up Queensland's borders.

Less than two weeks ago, the Premier flagged July 10 as a possible restart date for intra and interstate travel, providing a ray of hope for the tourism sector as it grapples with the coronavirus shutdown.

The change is due to advice from Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeannette Young, who yesterday said borders should not reopen until other states had experienced two incubation periods without any new cases.

Based on that advice, Australia would need to record 28 days without any new cases of COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, the nation recorded 11 new cases, including 8 in Victoria.

“The best-case scenario is July, but I think that is very, very unlikely and that is what I have advised the premier,” Dr Young told reporters in Brisbane yesterday.

Michael Nelson from Pinnacle Tourism Marketing said pushing back the border opening to September would be disastrous for an industry that has received zero revenue since March.