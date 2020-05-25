This new partnership between the Botanica team and FGF will deliver around 40 jobs, keeping FGF tradies and subcontractors working during a difficult time for the local economy.

Botanica Lifestyle Resort is committed to supporting local businesses and contractors, and this latest partnership is another demonstration of that commitment.

Botanica director Robert Wallace said, “As long-term local developers, we are proud to continue to invest in the region and look forward to delivering something truly spectacular for Cairns’ over 50s.”

FGF director Chris Barker said the company’s tradies and staff were thrilled to be working on such a unique project in Cairns.

The connection between the two companies goes back even further than the Redlynch Valley Estate development, with Botanica director Edward Earl and FGF director Murray Moule sharing a family history in Cairns that stretches back many generations.

“Our relationship with the team behind Botanica is a very long and successful one and that relationship over many years is a huge thing for us,” he said.

“We first worked together on the first stage of their Redlynch Valley Estate development and it continued on from there.

“We are both local companies who can sit down together and come up with the best solutions for each project."

Botanica Lifestyle Resort features seven home designs with two façade options available for each design.

Operating as a land lease community, residents are exempt from entrance fees, exit fees, stamp duty, strata levies and council rates.

They also keep 100% of all capital gains by owning their home outright and paying a weekly site fee for the provision and maintenance of the resort and its facilities.

If eligible, residents may also receive government rent assistance for a significant portion of their site fees.

The resort will also cater for RV owners and the gated community is perfect for the ‘lock and leave’ lifestyle for those who enjoy travelling.

The Botanica team also plans to deliver over 15 hectares of public parkland on completion of the project.