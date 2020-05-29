A 12-year-old boy has died after an altercation among groups of youths at Shang Park in Moorobool last night.

Cairns Police and emergency services were called to the park just before 6.30pm yesterday after receiving reports of a disturbance between the youths.



"Initial investigations suggest the boy was with three other boys when they became involved in a verbal altercation with another group at the location," a Cairns Police spokesperson said.



"It is believed the 12-year-old boy then became involved in a physical altercation causing him to fall to the ground and become unconscious. The details of this altercation are being investigated.



The boy was taken Cairns Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later."



A crime scene has been established at the park in order for police to determine the cause of death.