"Use it or lose it".

That's the forthright message from Cairns construction industry leaders, who today urged prospective home owners and renovators to take advantage of the Federal Government's $668 million home building stimulus package.

Announced this morning, the HomeBuilder program will offer $25,000 grants to eligible Australians to build or substantially renovate their homes, but only until the end of the year.

For first home buyers, this morning's announcement could result in a $40,000 headstart when combined with the State Government's first home buyer grant.

The renovation component of the HomeBuilder package has drawn some criticism however, with recipients required to spend at least $150,000 on their project before being eligible for the $25,000 boost.

The grants will also be means-tested to exclude couples making more than $200,000 per year and individuals making more than $125,000 per year.

New home builds will be capped at $750,000, and renovations can cost anywhere between $150,000 and $750,000. Investment properties or owners who want to undertake the work themselves will not be eligible.

Holding Redlich partner and Urban Development Industry of Australia Cairns branch president Ranjit Singh told Tropic Now the stimulus package would deliver multi-faceted benefits to the Far North.