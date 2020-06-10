Good news! The Reef Eye Ferris Wheel is set to return to the Cairns Esplanade next year in a new partnership with Cairns Regional Council.

Following a successful trial from September to November last year, the Reef Eye was due to return to Cairns in June this year but that plan was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The giant ferris wheel will instead return next year "as soon as practically possible" for a seven-month stay.

Councillors today voted to enter into an agreement with Westshell Pty Ltd to operate the ferris wheel on the Esplanade for seven months, with an annual review for the next five years.

Council said Westshell recently purchased a new wheel, which would operate in Cairns. The new ferris wheel is 40-metres high, has 27 air-conditioned gondolas that can seat six people, and is cyclone rated.

The return of the popular attraction followed a three-month trial from September to November 2019, which resulted in more than 65,000 rides.