First, they kickstarted the city's small bar scene with Three Wolves, and then expanded with Flamingo's Tiki Bar before opening the award-winning Wolf Lane Distillery.

Now, the team behind the best small bars in Cairns are doing it again, this time by opening a gin-focused bar at the distillery where unique cocktails will be served up right next to the spot where the gin is made.

Darren Barber from Sarrant Group, the company behind the hospitality ventures, told Tropic Now the new bar opens in the Abbott St laneway this Friday night.

"We have always wanted to have a bar in the distillery but it was just pending council and liquor licensing approvals which have now all been cleared," he said.

"We'll be the only bar in a distillery in Cairns, and it's a great intimate space that sits right amongst our still and holding tanks. We can't wait for people to come in and experience it."