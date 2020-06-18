Tropic Now exclusive

Hanging gardens, kerbside dining and a stunning fountain are among the features of a bold proposal to liven up a prime section of the Cairns CBD.

CBD building and business owners have joined forces to create the proposal in the hope of getting Cairns Regional Council to back the idea.

The central plank of the proposal includes developing a pedestrian-friendly link from Wharf Street towards the CBD along Abbott St, with a focus on highlighting the area's heritage values.

Prominent developer Frank Gasparin is leading the proposal, which has garnered support from new Division 5 councillor Amy Eden.