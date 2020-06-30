COVID19
The Queensland border will open to all states except Victoria from July 10 and restrictions at pubs, restaurants and cafes will be eased.
Interstate travellers must apply for a "border pass" and declare they have not visited Victoria in the past 14 days to enter the state. Strict penalties and fines up to $4000 will apply to anyone caught falsifying the border documents.
From July 3, pubs, cafes, restaurants and clubs will not be restricted to a maximum number of people, provided there is 4 sq/m of space per person. Smaller venues are allowed 1 person per 2 sq/m up to a maximum of 50 people.
Up to 100 guests will be allowed at weddings, funerals, house parties and fitness classes.
But Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned that strict measures could be reinstated if other states experience break-out coronavirus clusters such as the current outbreak in Victoria, which recorded another 64 cases overnight.
No COVID-19 cases were recorded in Queensland overnight, with the state recording just 9 cases since June 1 which includes 7 from overseas and two acquired interstate.
KEY CHANGES FROM JULY 3