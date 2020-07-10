Get a taste of country music bliss with pop-up festivals in Cairns and Mareeba
Country music fans rejoice!
A pop-up series of “mini-festivals” will be staged in Cairns and Mareeba to fill the void caused by the postponement of the Savannah in the Round festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Event organisers Sound Australia were set to stage the huge 3-day festival in Mareeba in October 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic dashed the hopes of live music lovers.
With the major festival postponed to 2021, event organisers have launched the Savannah Summer Series to tide punters over in the meantime.
Fans are urged to register for tickets and updates on the Savannah in the Round site here.
You can catch live sets from The Buckleys, The Roadtrippers, SaltbushSix, The Ayres Rockettes, and country superstar Casey Barnes at The Salt House and Mareeba Rodeo on October 1st and 2nd respectively.
Barnes was thrilled to be able to play live for the first time in months, and to give people a taste of what next year’s Savannah in the Round will offer.
“I can’t wait to get up to Cairns and Mareeba this October to welcome back live music to the region,” Barnes said.
“Savannah in the Round is one of the most exciting things to happen for country music in Tropical North Queensland and to be part of the Summer Series to show that live music is alive and kicking post-COVID will be a big highlight after a tough year for all of us.”
Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus shutdown, Barnes has had a productive year, with number one single Sparks Fly, followed by an ARIA country chart-topping album, Town of a Million Dreams.
The Savannah Summer Series in the Far North kicks off a 9-date national tour for the acclaimed country star.
Fellow artists playing the festival will prove just as exciting for music fans, with country trio The Buckleys making an appearance. They are fresh off receiving a Golden Guitar nomination for Best New Talent, and the release of their country radio number one single, Daydream.
SaltBushSix are a critically-acclaimed backing band, working with artists from Keith Urban to Slim Dusty. Also playing are The Roadtrippers and The Ayers Rockettes, Queensland’s own country party bands that will be sure to have the audience dancing and singing.
Sound Australia’s James Dein highlighted the importance of keeping live music strong in the wake of coronavirus.
“As gatherings and the regulations around social distancing are relaxed in a measured way it’s important to us and to the economy of the region that we keep the music playing,” Dein explained.
“Savannah in the Round was always conceived as an event to bring the Tropical North Queensland community together, as well as to drive interstate tourism, and it’s never been more important for us to deliver on that goal, which is why we are committed not just to our spectacular large-scale 2021 event, but also to making sure the community is not forgotten this year with the Savannah Summer Series.”
Tickets for the Savannah Summer Series will become available July 21st.
