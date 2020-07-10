Barnes was thrilled to be able to play live for the first time in months, and to give people a taste of what next year’s Savannah in the Round will offer.

“I can’t wait to get up to Cairns and Mareeba this October to welcome back live music to the region,” Barnes said.

“Savannah in the Round is one of the most exciting things to happen for country music in Tropical North Queensland and to be part of the Summer Series to show that live music is alive and kicking post-COVID will be a big highlight after a tough year for all of us.”

Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus shutdown, Barnes has had a productive year, with number one single Sparks Fly, followed by an ARIA country chart-topping album, Town of a Million Dreams.

The Savannah Summer Series in the Far North kicks off a 9-date national tour for the acclaimed country star.

Fellow artists playing the festival will prove just as exciting for music fans, with country trio The Buckleys making an appearance. They are fresh off receiving a Golden Guitar nomination for Best New Talent, and the release of their country radio number one single, Daydream.

SaltBushSix are a critically-acclaimed backing band, working with artists from Keith Urban to Slim Dusty. Also playing are The Roadtrippers and The Ayers Rockettes, Queensland’s own country party bands that will be sure to have the audience dancing and singing.

