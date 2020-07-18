Here's the Top 30 most popular articles on Tropic Now 2020... so far
We are what we read. Or so we say here at Tropic Now.
With that in mind, we thought it was timely to reflect.
It's been the craziest of all years, and a deep dive into our analytics unearths some interesting results in reading habits. Tropic Now surpassed 1 million page views in the first half of 2020, so there's a lot of data to dig into.
MOST READ
Since the clocked ticked past midnight on December 31, 2019... a virtual eternity ago... you already know the coronavirus pandemic dominated the news cycle over the past six months.
However, when you put aside the dominance of COVID-19 related news, the articles you checked out the most cover an array of topics on Tropic Now.
From youth crime to our live coverage of the council elections in March, from exclusive footage of a dog-eating croc to the real estate market and everything in between (including fried chicken!), here's a wrap up of the top 30 stories as clicked by you here on Tropic Now.
27. Our guide to the best breakfasts and cafes from Cairns to Port Douglas
26. Stunning proposal to create vibrant Cairns CBD precinct
25. Get excited people: Taco Bell is coming to Cairns
24. Cairns will need more government support than most cities
23. Special report: youth crime in Cairns
22. Tributes flow for much-loved Cairns lawyer Melissa Nielsen
21. Drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic opened in Cairns
19. Special coronavirus coverage message to Tropic Now readers
18. Sharks caught on camera doing the pipi shuffle
17. One of Australia's deadliest snakes pulled from Cairns store
16. Cairns Hospital prepares for coronavirus pandemic
15. Giant croc footprints on popular FNQ beach
14. Here's our list of the best fried chicken in Cairns: Tropic Now's guide
13. Cairns Police investigate death of Moorobool boy
12. Amazing video footage of croc taking a dive on Great Barrier Reef
11. Cairns among worst hit amid concerns COVID-19 job losses are being understimated
10. Court hears manslaughter case of child death at Cairns childcare centre
9. Monsoon rain causes widespread flash flooding across Cairns and surrounds
8. Here are 40 must-try Cairns cheap food eats for $15 and less
7. Live coverage of 2020 Cairns and Far North council elections
6. Tropic Now exclusive news: First confirmed case of coronavirus in Cairns
5. Live coverage of Police fatal siege incident on Northern Beaches
4. Tropic Now exclusive news: Ten cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Cairns
And the top 3 most clicked stories in 2020... so far are...
3. Tropic Now exclusive news: Cairns records second case of coronavirus
2. Confusion reigns over COVID-19 50km rule - by road or as the crow flies?
1. Letter from the frontline: Cairns police officer speaks out on youth crime