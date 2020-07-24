Tell us about the reopening of the bar - what can people expect from the new space?

Obviously we are following social distancing rules, but we're excited to share our new outside area. The space has its own bar, allowing us to have 6-8 different beer varieties on tap at once. It’s a rustic aesthetic, much like our tap room, with repurposed pallet wood furniture, kegs, barrels, plants, fairy lights and more. The area is intended to be a welcoming and relaxing area to enjoy a cold beer on a gorgeous North Queensland evening!

Easy access from the highway (look for the turtle) and walking distance for our regular Stratford locals. How is the online store going? Have takeaways been popular during recent months?

What are your opening hours, food vendors, and any events you've got happening at the brewery...

Current opening hours are 4pm-7pm on Thursdays for the main bar only (the Two Turtles Tap Room). It's a comfortable, fully air-conditioned indoor space, with ambient lighting, upcycled pallet wood furniture (from Power of Pallets), background music, and turtle and brewery themed wall art and posters.

On Friday’s, both the main bar and the new beer garden area will be open 4pm - 8pm. Towards the end of July/early August we will open both areas on Saturdays also from 2pm-6pm (with an occasional guest DJ/live music set), and we will eventually be open on Sundays as well. Currently we have Nonna Mena (the Italian Kitchen Mobile) setting up on the driveway every Friday, cooking up an awesome menu to enjoy with some freshly crafted beers, direct from the brew house - locals supporting locals.