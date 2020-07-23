The Cairns gig of the Savannah Summer Series is on at The Salthouse on October 1, followed by the Mareeba show at the Rodeo Grounds on October 2.

"Sparks Fly centres on that magical moment when you look at someone and they look at you and you both have that instant 'spark'," Casey said. "A feeling that's hard to beat! It was inspired while on a writing trip in the US last year where I teamed up with Nashville based songwriters Brown & Gray and we tapped into the back story of when I first met my wife... and that initial chemistry between the two of us."

Barnes was thrilled to be able to play live for the first time in months, and to give people a taste of what next year’s Savannah in the Round will offer.

“I can’t wait to get up to Cairns and Mareeba this October to welcome back live music to the region,” Barnes said.

“Savannah in the Round is one of the most exciting things to happen for country music in Tropical North Queensland and to be part of the Summer Series to show that live music is alive and kicking post-COVID will be a big highlight after a tough year for all of us.”

The Savannah Summer Series in the Far North kicks off a 9-date national tour for the acclaimed country star.

Fellow artists playing the festival will prove just as exciting for music fans, with country trio The Buckleys making an appearance. They are fresh off receiving a Golden Guitar nomination for Best New Talent, and the release of their country radio number one single, Daydream.

SaltBushSix are a critically-acclaimed backing band, working with artists from Keith Urban to Slim Dusty. Also playing are The Roadtrippers and The Ayers Rockettes, Queensland’s own country party bands that will be sure to have the audience dancing and singing.

