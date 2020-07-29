COVID19
The closure of Queensland's border to visitors from the Greater Sydney region will result in an estimated $100 million loss of revenue to the Far North's tourism industry in the latest blow to the region's economy.
From 1am Saturday August 1, people who have been to 34 local government areas in the Sydney region within the last 14 days will be turned away at the Queensland border unless they are residents.
Any Queenslanders currently in the Sydney hotspots are being urged to make their way home before 1am Saturday.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said two women who have tested positive for COVID-19 are the subject of a police investigation after they allegedly failed to self-isolate after returning to Brisbane from Melbourne.
A third positive case linked to the two women was also confirmed today.
TTNQ's Mark Olsen described today's border announcement as "devastating", saying 70% of New South Wales visitors to the Cairns region came from the newly declared hotspots."Over the last three weeks we've seen more than 10,000 visitors on those Cairns-Sydney flights, and those visitors have been coming here and having a fantastic time," Mr Olsen said."We estimated that the winter would bring us more than $250 million of additional visitor expenditure, we'll see $100 million wiped off that figure with the announcement today."Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said extensive contact tracing was now underway related to the three confirmed cases, and appropriate action had been taken at all relevant locations."Contact tracing is underway on all new cases," Dr Young said. "While we are still determining where the virus may have been acquired, we are working closely with these women to gather necessary information, including other places they may have visited whilst infectious."As always, we strongly recommend everyone with symptoms, particularly people who have travelled interstate recently, to immediately get tested. Vigilance is key to keeping community transmission out of Queensland."