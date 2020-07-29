The closure of Queensland's border to visitors from the Greater Sydney region will result in an estimated $100 million loss of revenue to the Far North's tourism industry in the latest blow to the region's economy.

From 1am Saturday August 1, people who have been to 34 local government areas in the Sydney region within the last 14 days will be turned away at the Queensland border unless they are residents.

Any Queenslanders currently in the Sydney hotspots are being urged to make their way home before 1am Saturday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said two women who have tested positive for COVID-19 are the subject of a police investigation after they allegedly failed to self-isolate after returning to Brisbane from Melbourne.

A third positive case linked to the two women was also confirmed today.