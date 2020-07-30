Cairns Family Law Group reflects on legal milestone

Catherine: Amalie and I had a clear vision of what we wanted and what we didn’t want. We started with our branding and everything snowballed from there.

We wanted to create a boutique law firm specialising in family law that was warm and welcoming and gave clients a safe space to share their problems and work with them to find solutions.

We grew faster than expected, moving out of our initial workspace into our now 100 square metre office on Sheridan Street. This year we have expanded to open an office in Innisfail.