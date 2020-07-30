Halpin Partners on dealing with COVID-19 downturn

Tell us about the website you launched to provide advice for business owners...

Darren Halpin and I both felt many businesses were suffering information overload and struggling to absorb information during times of high anxiety and we wanted as many Cairns businesses to access support as possible so we would have a strong local economy going forward. After discussions with industry and other groups it was decided the video series was the best way to keep people up to date with what support was available.

What are your thoughts on the economic recovery for the region?

I like to be positive but the reality is no-one really knows what the future will look like, particularly not in the short term. A glass half full view sees strong population growth on the back of our low-density living and opportunities in expanding sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and businesses connected to the Cairns Marine Precinct. The glass half empty view shows a region struggling with high unemployment as tourism and education sectors struggle.

Ultimately our economic recovery will depend on re-opening our economy with workable health measures, creating consumer confidence so people again start spending money and feel safe to travel and ensuring we do not have any large coronavirus outbreaks.