Holding Redlich expands across Far North Queensland

The new premises also features a dedicated meeting space that can hold seminars for up to 60 people, or a boardroom lunch for up to 30. “This is a very exciting time for Holding Redlich in regional Queensland,” partner Ranjit Singh said. “To have this space in a non-hotel setting is unique in Cairns and will be available for clients and contacts to use as well.”

Across all Holding Redlich’s offices in Cairns, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne the firm provides a complete range of commercial legal services for clients of all sizes including many of Australia’s largest public and private companies and all levels of Government. They say it’s about time this depth of expertise was offered to all of the Far North.