Holding Redlich expands across Far North Queensland

Following a doubling of its office space late last year, the Cairns office of leading national law firm Holding Redlich is set to service the Townsville region for the first time.
The expansion across North Queensland follows a period of significant investment in the region by Holding Redlich, including the new Cairns office, new staff and numerous sponsorships of regional arts groups and events.
The new premises also features a dedicated meeting space that can hold seminars for up to 60 people, or a boardroom lunch for up to 30. “This is a very exciting time for Holding Redlich in regional Queensland,” partner Ranjit Singh said. “To have this space in a non-hotel setting is unique in Cairns and will be available for clients and contacts to use as well.”
Across all Holding Redlich’s offices in Cairns, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne the firm provides a complete range of commercial legal services for clients of all sizes including many of Australia’s largest public and private companies and all levels of Government. They say it’s about time this depth of expertise was offered to all of the Far North.
Partner Vanessa Maruna said the Cairns office was excited about the prospect of being able to offer employment opportunities to young professionals in Far North Queensland. “Our growing office now includes a team of 15 locals,” she said. “This means we offer a unique combination of local expertise and knowledge that is backed up by the resources and support of a large national firm.”
Earlier this year, the Holding Redlich team in Cairns also welcomed the addition of three new graduate lawyers. The three new graduate lawyers - Garret Gaggiano, Sangeetha Badya and Nicola Howell - will boost the office’s Property & Projects and Construction & Infrastructure practice groups. Mr Singh said the three graduates will further add to the strength of the local team.
Learn more about Holding Redlich here or call 4230 0400 to reach their Cairns office.