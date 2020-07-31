PhyxMe's advice for new and experienced runners

Muscle tightness will often occur due to overload, where the demand for power is greater than muscle supply. This could be because the muscle itself is weak, or if surrounding muscles are not working correctly then other areas are prone to being overloaded.



THE SOLUTION:

Strength training. Use slow exercises where the muscle is lengthening under load (eccentric training). This will stimulate muscle growth and the addition of more working motor units. For glutes, try slow and controlled step downs, and for calves try heel raises over a step.

Progressive training. Most running injuries will occur due to training error. If you’re looking to increase distance, only add 10% per week.