TropicNow's guide to the best coffee on the Northern Beaches of Cairns
We’ve tested our tastebuds to find the best coffee in the Cairns CBD and we’ve sipped our way through the top coffee spots in the Cairns suburbs. Now we head out to the Northern Beaches to see how it ranks in the coffee stakes.
So can the beaches deliver a good coffee? Yes, siree!
If you like your coffee with a side of vitamin D and a postcard-perfect view, get ready to be blown away!
Here’s where to find the best coffee on the Cairns Northern Beaches…
Chill Café
Palm Cove's most relaxing coffee spot
With prime, beachfront views, Chill Café is the perfect place to sip on a coffee, while enjoying the ambiance of lapping waves and getting lost in the beauty of the Coral Sea.
Chill Café is a popular spot with locals and tourists alike and it’s easy to see why. Beach-style timber tables and benches gives this café a laidback and effortlessly stylish vibe.
As for the coffee, the owner hails from Melbourne and certainly knows his stuff. The team are friendly and often praised for treating customers more like mates than patrons.
The café even has live music every Thursday-Sunday, which are referred to as "Chill Sessions". We’ll drink to that!
Notable Quotable
"This café is situated at the very southern end of the esplanade in Palm Cove with plenty of seating options, but my favourite was the elevated front corner bench area. The coffee is by way of a Withams/ GB5 duo and was the stand-out for Palm Cove. It easily passed all of my criteria....e.g. machinery, aroma, spoon-test, acidity, mouth-feel, flavour (freshly roasted nuts) and finish. All this and the barista (Chris) was barely out of school!”- Coffeejounrneyman on Beanhunter.
Ratings
Beanhunter: 8.1/10
Facebook: 4.8/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Location: Cnr Vievers Road and Williams Esplanade, Palm Cove
More info: Chill Café on Facebook
Café Yorkeys
The best brew on the knob
Formerly Café BUZZaroma & Gallery, this newly reopened small and friendly café has one of our favourite bean suppliers on board with Blackbird Espresso now supplying the good stuff.
With new owners, a new renovation, a new coffee supplier and a brand new menu, this is one quality new addition to the Northern Beaches cafe scene.
Notable Quotable
“Great service and absolutely perfect coffee and brekkie! Love the new clean and modern look, too!
Highly recommend, and will be back!”- Sophie Dusseault on Facebook.
Ratings
Facebook: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Location: 471 Varley Street, Yorkeys Knob
More info: Café Yorkeys on Facebook
Jack & Shanan’s
A great feed and a great coffee at Palm Cove
If there was an award for the best décor and interior, we’d hand it over to Jack & Shanan's without batting an eyelash. Rustic wooden tables as well as pool-side tables at the back ensure that guests are treated to that quintessential Tropical North Queensland vibe.
There are amazing sea front views and the raised deck ensures that guests can delight in fresh sea breezes while they enjoy their coffee.
Jack & Shanan’s use Blackbird Blend coffee beans, which is a fair trade, organic brand that describes itself as "very smooth and full bodied and earthy with smoky undertones".
The locally-owned café is super family friendly, as a matter of fact, the venue is actually-named after the owners two sons! Amazing gelato and juices ensure there’s plenty of options for the little ones to guzzle while you enjoy your coffee.
Notable Quotable
“After recently moving to Palm Cove, I was on the hunt for my new local coffee haunt. I've certainly found that in Jack and Shanan's! Coffee is consistently great, all staff are friendly and the vibe is very relaxed. The food is great, and those beach views are pretty spesh as well,”- Alexandra K on TripAdvisor.
Ratings
Beanhunter: 6.3/10
Facebook: 4.2/5
Trip Advisor: 4/5
Location: Shop 4B, 41 Williams Esplanade, Palm Cove
More info: Jack & Shanan's on Facebook
Two Blocks Café
A fave Holloways Beach haunt
A trendy establishment launched in 2019, Two Blocks Café has quickly become a staple spot for the coffee lovers of Holloways Beach.
Two Blocks was started by Chef Althea and Barista Daniel, self-described lovers of modern brunch culture. This love shines through with delicious coffee and food to pair it with.
Two Blocks’ trendy interior design tends to attract a lot of younger customers, but locals and tourists of all ages have agreed it’s a wonderful addition to the Northern Beaches.
But it’s not just the style that keep people coming back, it’s a range of delicious brews that have a claim rivalling the best coffee in Cairns!
Notable Quotable
“Service was quick, super friendly and fun and all matched with a perfect strong coffee with notes of chocolate and caramel. It’s a little drive from Cairns (10 minutes) but well worth it, if not for the food, vibe and coffee, then for their awesome tunes and chance to stroll the beach afterwards. Perfect!”- cpt92 on TripAdvisor.
Ratings
Facebook: 5/5
Trip Advisor: 5/5
Location: 117 Oleander Street, Holloway’s Beach
More info: Two Blocks Café on Facebook
Coffee Haven
Another contender for the best coffee on the cove
With a name like that, our expectations for the coffee were pretty high! It’s safe to say that we weren’t disappointed.
The team know their stuff when it comes to coffee and the perfect blend, combine this with sea front views and this venue is pure paradise.
The café first opened in 2009 and since then has attracted local coffee connoisseurs and caffeine-craving tourists alike.
Coffee Haven has recently incorporated FLIP'T Craft Burgers & Beer, making it a fantastic option to visit with friends who have different preferences.
Notable Quotable
“We have never had a bad experience at Coffee Haven! The staff are awesome, the food is delicious and the coffee is just THE BEST!”- Lisa Symonds on Facebook.
Ratings
Beanhunter: 5.5/10
Facebook: 4.8/5
Trip Advisor: 4.5/5
Location: 4/139 Williams Esplanade, Palm Cove
More info: Coffee Haven on Facebook
Fratelli on Trinity
An Italian experience at Trinity Beach
The beach front view at Fratelli on Trinity alone is enough to have you hooked! Add great coffee, as well as a fantastic atmosphere into the mix and you are left longing to return.
Italy is synonymous with great coffee and the Italian owner at Fratelli on Trinity ensures that his coffee is truly on-par with some of the best in the region.
The tables on the street are a great option for anyone who wants to bring along their dog.
Notable Quotable
“Great coffee (important if you are not from Cairns and need good coffee). Breakfast was delicious and probably your best bet for the entire Northern Beaches area and maybe even worth a trip from Cairns city,"- RobertGoldCoast on Trip Advisor.
Ratings
Facebook: 4.5/5
Trip Advisor: 4/5
Location: 47 Vasey Esplanade, Trinity Beach
More info: Fratelli on Facebook
We also love...
Did we miss something?
The Cairns café scene is always changing and growing.
If there's something we've missed or there's a new addition to the Northern Beaches coffee catalogue we should know about, please let us know by clicking here.